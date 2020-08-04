Five arrested in connection with protests over Confederate monument in Greenville

Top Row Left to Right: C. Szabo, B. Merritt, R. Shoemaker Bottom Row Left to Right: J. Villa Pliego, J. Rahall (Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville Police announced five arrests in connection with protests over a Confederate monument in downtown Greenville.

Protesters, wishing for the monuments removal, and counter-protesters gathered at the site of the monument on Saturday afternoon.

During the protests, police said Jeffrey Rahall, Csaba Szabo, Bryan Merritt, Robbie Shoemaker and Jose Villa Pliego were arrested. All arrested were charged with disorderly conduct.

Merritt was additionally charged with unlawfully carrying a pistol.

According to the City of Greenville website, the Confederate monument is located in Springwood Cemetery and was erected in 1891.