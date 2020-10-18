Five more suspects charged for contraband in Cherokee Co. prison after detention officer’s arrest

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Five additional suspects have been arrested after a detention officer was was fired and arrested for bringing contraband into a Cherokee County prison.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, two current inmates Eric Preston Blanton and Dewayne Keshun Lipscomb worked with the former detention officer to meet with family and friends of the inmates in order to receive contraband.

  • Eric Barron (Cherokee Co. Detention Center)
  • Dewayne Lipscomb (Cherokee Co. Detention Center)
  • Jennifer Barron (Cherokee Co. Detention Center)
  • Lora Smith (Cherokee Co. Detention Center)
  • Shannon Cady (Cherokee Co. Detention Center)

Family and friends paid the former detention officer to bring the contraband into the detention facility.

The two current inmates and three others – Jennifer Darlene Barron, Lora Lavon Smith, and Shannon Elizabeth Cady- have been arrested and charged with furnishing or possession of contraband in a prison.

