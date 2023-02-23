Five students were treated for minor injuries on Thursday after their school bus went off the road in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, at 2:29 p.m. a school bus carrying 25 students was travelling west on Overcreek Road near Gray Fox Run when it went off the road and struck a bridge guard rail before coming to a stop on the side of the road.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the bus driver was found at fault for the wreck and cited for driving too fast for conditions.

“Our synopsis is the driver was distracted by something happening on the bus and that initiated them losing control,” Ridgeway said.

