Fla. man wanted for Greenville burglary

Roberto Boffill Rivera – Courtesy of Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are asking for public’s help in finding a man, who is wanted after a burglary in the area.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Roberto Boffill Rivera, 46, of Miami, Fla.

Rivera is reportedly a violent felon and is wanted for a burglary.

Police said Rivera is possibly a suspect in another burglary that happened in the city of Greenville area.

“There seems to be a consistent pattern in the burglaries he’s wanted for,” police said. “He also uses the alias of Michael Leon-Nardo.”

Police officials are asking residents to lock their doors, arm their alarms and activate camera systems when they are away from home.

Anyone with information on Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

