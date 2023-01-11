GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Flight delays were reported across United States Wednesday morning after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, numerous flights have been delayed but the website did not confirm if the delays are connected to the outage.

The FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System and performing validation checks and reloading the system now.

Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.

As of 7:21 a.m., the FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

Passengers who are expected to depart should check their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.