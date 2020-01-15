Flooding causes huge trash jam at Lake Conestee Dam

The recent storms that have swept through the upstate have brought more problems than just rain.

Piles of trash are being swept from the city streets, and are now floating down reedy creek river, which will eventually end up in our oceans.

But the dam at Lake Conestee Nature Park is suffering from a major trash build up. From plastic bottles, trash bags, and even soda cans.

It’s all the result from littering in the the Greenville/Spartanburg area.

“Anything that you litter in downtown Spartanburg is going to end up going down the storm drains unless it’s picked up and eventually end up in the water.” said Esther Wagner, Awareness Coordinator at Palmetto Pride.

According to Wagner, the pile of trash is being pushed further down the lake when it floods, an issue that affects the wildlife in the area.

And you may be wondering who is responsible for the issue Wagner says “Everyone.” but especially those who are littering.

We reached out to the director of Conestee Foundation, the organization that owns the dam and they declined to comment.

Palmetto Pride has a Litter Buster’s hotline for people who want to call and report littering. If you see somebody littering you can call 877-7LITTERS.