Flooding causes road closures in Greenville County

Rison Road and New Easley Hwy (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Several roadways are closed or washed out in Greenville County as a result of this week’s flooding.

ROADS CLOSED

Rison Road: Closed from Hwy 123 – Easley Bridge Road to Koswell Dr in both directions

Crestwood Drive: Closed from Garden Terrace to Crestwood Forest in both directions

N. Parker Road: Closed from Poinsett Highway to Davidson Road in both directions

N. Parker Road: Closed at Wakefield Lane in both directions

Delmar Avenue: Closed from Edgewater Lane to Pisgah Drive in both directions

Mountain Creek Road: Closed from Beaumont Creek Lane to State Park Road SC 253 in both directions

Donahue Road: Closed at Blueberry Hill in both directions

Pleasant Hill Road: Closed from Stringer Road to SC 414 in both directions.

Oak Grove Road – Landrum: Closed from Lockhart Circle to Pierce Drive in both directions.

Stringer Road in Greer

Stringer road in Greer where a bridge is washed out



For a full list of road closures across the Upstate click here.