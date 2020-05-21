Live Now
Flooding causes road closures in Greenville County

Rison Road and New Easley Hwy (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Several roadways are closed or washed out in Greenville County as a result of this week’s flooding.

ROADS CLOSED

  • Rison Road: Closed from Hwy 123 – Easley Bridge Road to Koswell Dr in both directions
  • Crestwood Drive: Closed from Garden Terrace to Crestwood Forest in both directions
  • N. Parker Road: Closed from Poinsett Highway to Davidson Road in both directions
  • N. Parker Road: Closed at Wakefield Lane in both directions
  • Delmar Avenue: Closed from Edgewater Lane to Pisgah Drive in both directions
  • Mountain Creek Road: Closed from Beaumont Creek Lane to State Park Road SC 253 in both directions
  • Donahue Road: Closed at Blueberry Hill in both directions
  • Pleasant Hill Road: Closed from Stringer Road to SC 414 in both directions.
  • Oak Grove Road – Landrum: Closed from Lockhart Circle to Pierce Drive in both directions.
  • Stringer Road in Greer
Stringer road in Greer where a bridge is washed out

For a full list of road closures across the Upstate click here.

