Storms cause flooding, downed trees in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Flooding and downed trees are causing delays in the upstate as storms make their way through the area.

Greenville County:

According to SCHP, flooding closed part of West Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville County on Thursday. The roadway has since reopened.

The roadway is blocked due to flooding near 3000 West Blue Ridge Dr. in Greenville County.

Troopers also report downed trees on Whittlin Way as well as Fews Bridge Rd. in Greenville County. Department of Transportation officials have been notified, according to SCHP.

There is also reported flooding on Sumter Street, according to a 7 News Crew on scene.

Flooding has occurred on Sumter Street following heavy rain in Greenville County.

A tree fell on a garage at Hillside Church Rd. in Fountain Inn. (Credit: Kathy Moore)

Anderson County:

Troopers report a traffic light defect on US 29 at White Street.

