Florence Chapel M.S. all-girl robotics team wins state championship

(WSPA) – The Alley Cats, a robotics team at Florence Chapel Middle School in Spartanburg District 5, is still basking in the glow of being State Champions.
They won the state championship on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the State VEX Robotics Tournament held at the Citadel in Charleston.
Not only are the Alley Cats state champions, but they made history as the first all-female team to win the competition.
They are now continuing to practice and prep for the Nationals in Iowa in early April and then the World Competition that will be held in Louisville Kentucky April 22 through April 25.
They are currently raising funds to help pay for their trip to the world competition.
The team said when the year started they would have never imagined they would end up in this position.
“It was exhilarating. Like I had never really experienced that,” Grace Cope, an 8th grade member of the Alley Cat’s, said. “When I walked into robotics, I didn’t have a clue we would be state champions. I didn’t know anything about robotics just a year ago but I made it with my team. With our team, I mean it’s a huge deal!”