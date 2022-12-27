FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — City of Florence crews are still working to restore water pressure for area customers, according to the City of Florence Facebook page.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the city said its Utilities Department will work overnight, continuing efforts to resolve the issue. A press conference with updates on the situation is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday in City Council Chambers.

The city asks that customers take the necessary measures to reduce their water usage.

“City crews are working tirelessly to restore water service to all our customers,” Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said in a news release. “I’m appreciative of their continued hard work and dedication in resolving this issue for all our residents during this time.”

As of 11:50 a.m., customers continue to experience low water pressure throughout Florence, City of Florence Utilities Director Jim Dudley said. The boil water advisory is still in place at this time.

The water issues have resulted in the temporary closure of several Florence businesses including restaurants and hair salons.

Curtis Graham | News13

No major leaks have been identified, but smaller leaks have been found throughout the system, Dudley said.

The city issued a Boil Water Advisory on Sunday night after staff members found an 8-inch water main break on North Schlitz Drive, the post reads. This caused a loss of water pressure for several customers.

As of 7:45 a.m. Monday, crews continued working to resolve issues impacting water utility customers on Alligator Road in Florence, the city said.

The city also asked for the public’s help in identifying issues with the water system.

“We are asking for your help. Should you see significant water standing or flowing in a ditch, roadway or even on private property, please comment on this post or call 843-665-3236 or 843-665-3191,” the post reads. “Once again, we apologize for this inconvenience and greatly appreciate your patience as utility staff members work to resolve this issue and restore service for everyone. Additional updates will be provided through the City’s Facebook page as information comes available.”

