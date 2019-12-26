Florida waitress receives $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
money in wallet generic_68091

CLEARWATER, F.L. (A.P.) – A Florida waitress who had just depleted her bank account to make a car repair received a $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve from regulars with whom she had shared her financial woes.

Lynette Baio said the couple left her a check with the eye-popping amount Tuesday.

Baio has worked at the Speggtacular in Clearwater for five years.

Last month, Baio spent $2,000 on a car repair, and the topic came up in conversation with the couple a few weeks ago.

When they returned for dinner on Christmas Eve, they left the check as a tip. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store