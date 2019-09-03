Florida woman wraps home in plastic to protect home as Hurricane Dorian approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Hunkering down or getting out fast, that’s what many Floridians are doing ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

However, one Florida woman went to an extreme to protect her home.

Hurricanes Matthew and Irma brought devastating flooding to parts of Jacksonville, and many residents rebuilt their homes on stilts. As Hurricane Dorian approaches, though, some residents are taking unique precautions to protect their property.

With hurricane Dorian churning as a strong hurricane, people who plan to evacuate are taking some unique precautions.

Brittany Vidal is taking the unique approach of plastic wrapping her home, securing it with close to 300 sandbags and duct tape.

“We just started out by doing 6 mil plastic all around the house,” Vidal said.

Vidal’s home flooded during both Matthew and Irma. She’s considering raising the house but is trying the plastic wrap for now.

“Hopefully our barricade will do something for us this year, but at least we can immediately start getting fans, get things going,” Vidal said.

Vidal lives in what is considered Zone A, which along with Zone B houses close to 149,000 people who were asked to evacuate ahead of the storm. Vidal said she plans to stay put for the time being.