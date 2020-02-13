Florist slammed with orders, donates to cancer society

GREER, SC (WSPA) – It’s the day before Valentines Day and at Greer Florist business is really blooming.

Valentine’s Day is known as one of the busiest spending holidays of the year.

People in the Upstate are not holding back when it comes to watering their relationship with that special someone.

James Grossman, designer manager at Greer Florist, said orders came in non-stop all morning.

But Greer Florist is not only helping to spread the love, this year they decided to help give back to the community.

Florist employees partnered with volunteers from the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard to raise money for the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life.

For every order of flowers $10 from each delivery fee was automatically donated to Relay for Life.

Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard congregation member Pat MacGregor said her reason was not just the season, but it’s her faith that led her to a cause that’s near and dear to her heart.

“My sister was a donate to life and she donated to life years back and we have some members of our Greenville Elks Lodge who support the cause. Their children have been involved with getting donations so it was close to home, ” MacGregor said.

Members of the church along with florist employees spent all morning delivering flowers, piecing together bouquets and taking in back to back orders.

Which they said gave them a feeling of happiness more than anything.

For more information on how to donate to Relay for Life Please visit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life website.