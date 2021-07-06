‘Flounder levels are historically low’: S.C. DNR announces new fishing catch, size limits

Many fishing lures work by mimicking the movements of wounded bait fish.

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced new regulations on fishing and hunting on July 1.

Biologists from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) confirmed the overall abundance, number of young fish produced and average size of southern flounder were all down to historically low levels due to overfishing.

“The population will not recover as long as too many fish continue to be harvested,” Erin Weeks, spokesperson for the Marine Resources Division at the SCDNR said.

Weeks said the S.C. legislature responded by implementing new catch and size limits on flounder fishing that will reduce harvest.

According to the amended regulations, lawmakers have limited the amount of flounder to 5 per person per day and no more than 10 flounder per boat.

The new regulations also make it illegal to take more than two blue catfish greater than 32 inches and more than 25 blue catfish per day in all state waterways.

