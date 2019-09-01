Fluor Field hosts first-ever Greenville Country Music Fest

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The first-ever Greenville Country Music Festival took place on Saturday at Fluor Field.

“So far have you been having a good time?” Asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

“Yeah, it’s been great!” Lucas Elam told 7News.

“Yeah it’s great,” said Jeremy Davis. “Greenville is just such a great city to come to and anytime we get the chance. We always try to come out and support local talent and everything else.”

The event was organized by the producers of the popular Carolina Country Music Fest held annually in Myrtle Beach.

Festival Director Mike Stephens says Greenville’s atmosphere and downtown amenities has all the right things to hold a festival this size, so they decided to give it a shot.

“They’ve never had a festival here and like I said here at Fluor Field they have the facility to hold the event and grow it for years to come,” Stephens said.

13 artist performed on 2 stages. The acts varied from local artist to some of the hottest names in country music.

“We are big Old Dominion fans and everybody else here. We are just looking to have a good time,” Davis said.

It’s a big attraction that brought people from out of town to Greenville. Stephens says it’s a huge economic driver for the city.

“We are really cognizant of local businesses, economic impact, filling the hotels up so we will get off the ground this year and keep building and keep bringing thousands of people into Greenville,” Stephens told 7News.