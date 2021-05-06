Fluor Field to host vaccination site at Thursday night’s baseball game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re heading out to Fluor Field to watch the Greenville Drive’s double header against the Hot Rods you can expect a dose of good baseball—- but if you want, you can also receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prisma Health teamed up with the Greenville Drive to offer the Pfizer vaccine to 2400 fans expected at Thursday night’s game.

Fans over the age of 16 can receive the vaccine without an appointment. Those receiving their first and second doses are eligible. It’s important to remember that those receiving their second dose need to be at least three weeks out from the date of their first shot.

Fans that get vaccinated will receive complimentary ice cream at the Drive’s destination ice cream stand Sweet Caroline’s as well as a complimentary ticket to any remaining 2021 regular season game.

“The whole idea around this is to utilize the energy and excitement around Drive baseball to encourage people in the community who haven’t gotten vaccinated to do good and to help everyone out. It’s going to make a big difference for people across our community,” Jeff brown, VP of Marketing for Greenville Drive, said.

Officials are aiming to host at least one of these vaccinations sites per month for the rest of the season. They said this is a part of a bigger mission to vaccinate as many people in the Greenville area as possible.

“Getting vaccinated is the most critical thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families, and our community. By partnering with Prisma Health to offer vaccinations at our games, we can help our community move closer to ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Drive Owner & President Craig Brown.

Vaccinations will take place from 6-8pm in the Power Alley hospitality area of Fluor Field, directly inside the Main Street entrance to the stadium.

For ticket information, click here.