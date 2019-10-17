Fly fisherwomen recovering from breast cancer join Fr8yard for fish fry fundraiser

The Carolinas Chapter of Casting for Recovery will hold a fish fry fundraiser Thursday October 24 so you have a week to prepare to come out and support their cause.



The celebration, silent auction, live music and tap takeover will be held at Fr8Yard in downtown Spartanburg.



The fish fry will look to raise awareness about breast cancer and those in recovery, organizers said.



They said the program was established to support breast cancer survivors and give them a renewed sense of living and adventure.

The Note Ropers with Tyler Keys will perform along with a tap takeover by Frothy Beard and Titos.

Tickets for a fish plate, beverage and donation are $40 but you may also enter for $5 to still donate but help yourself to Fr8Yards menu.

Here’s more about Casting for Recovery