Fmr. Asheville officer who assaulted jaywalker in 2017 pleads guilty, gets 12 months probation

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher William Hickman

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A former Asheville Police Department officer who was caught on camera beating a jaywalker back in 2017, has pleaded guilty to charges.

Body camera video from the incident showed former Asheville officer Christopher Hickman attacking Johnnie Rush in August 2017.

On Friday, the Buncombe County District Attorney said Hickman pleaded guilty to assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats.

He was sentenced to 12 months supervised probation and community service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store