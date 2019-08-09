Fmr. Asheville officer who assaulted jaywalker in 2017 pleads guilty, gets 12 months probation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A former Asheville Police Department officer who was caught on camera beating a jaywalker back in 2017, has pleaded guilty to charges.

Body camera video from the incident showed former Asheville officer Christopher Hickman attacking Johnnie Rush in August 2017.

On Friday, the Buncombe County District Attorney said Hickman pleaded guilty to assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats.

He was sentenced to 12 months supervised probation and community service.