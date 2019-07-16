Fmr. Buncombe Co. commissioner indicted on federal charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A former Buncombe County commissioner was indicted on federal charges Tuesday related to the use of county funds to sponsor equestrian activities in two states.

According to a news release, a federal grand jury in Asheville returned an indictment charging Ellen Madans Frost, 64, of Asheville, with conspiracy to commit federal program fraud, federal program fraud and mail fraud.

Frost was charged for her involvement in a scheme to use more than $575,000 in Buncombe County funds to sponsor equestrian activities in North Carolina and in Florida.

According to the release, Frost was elected as commissioner of the county in November 2012 and continued to serve until December 2018.

Allegations listed in the indictment claimed that beginning in early 2014 through November 2017, Frost allegedly conspired with former county manager, Wanda Skillington Greene, to conduct a scheme to defraud the county of more than $575,000 by misapplying funds allocated to the county’s economic development program.

The funds were then used to support equestrian enterprises in North Carolina and in Florida.

The indictment alleged that Frost had a personal interest in supporting the equestrian activities, such as the Tryon International Equestrian Center, located in Polk County, as well as its affiliate the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Fla.

According to the release, Frost is a horse owner and an avid supporter of equestrian activities.

Allegations listed in the indictment claimed that Frost spoke to Greene about her desire to support the Tryon Center in 2014 and the pair reportedly developed a scheme to sponsor and advertise contracts with the Tryon Center, Palm Beach International Equestrian Center and affiliated equestrian enterprises.

According to the release, the equestrian groups were unaware of the scheme and were unaware that Frost and Greene reportedly entered into the negotiations and agreements without approval from the Board of Commissioners, which is required by state law.

“The indictment alleges that Greene and Frost took steps to cover the fraudulent scheme and to hide the County’s involvement in these unauthorized sponsorship and advertising contracts,by using the funds to promote the Asheville Regional Airport (the Airport),even though the Airport is an independent entity not governed or funded by the County. To perpetuate the cover-up, Greene and Frost ensured that the contracting parties understood that all sponsored events, signage, and advertisements would bear the name and logo of the Asheville Regional Airport, and that no signage or advertisements would be in the name of Buncombe County, even though the County was the paying sponsor. Frost and Greene never informed other County Commissioners about the existence of these contracts, or that County funds were used to pay for the contracts on behalf of the Airport. “

“The indictment alleges that, in addition to promotional material and advertising for the Airport, the County’s sponsorship contracts guaranteed access to amenities at the two equestrian venues exclusive to high-level sponsors. Specifically, the Tryon Center contract included access to a “Members Only” VIP area known as the Legends Club, “one (1) premium location VIP pavilion table,” a “full spread buffet, and a premium selection of liquor, beer, and wine,” and premium VIP parking. Entrance to the Legends Club and use of the VIP table was limited to persons whose names were on the admission list. The indictment alleges that the individual who ordinarily served as the contact person and approved the use of the County-funded table at the Legends Club was Frost, and anyone who wanted to obtain permission to use the table and be added on the admission list had to contact her. The indictment further alleges that during the 2015 and 2016 seasons at the Tryon Center, Frost repeatedly used the VIP table, and invited her friends and other guests to attend the events. Furthermore, Frost did not disclose to the other Commissioners the existence of the VIP table, nor her use of it. “

According to the release, Frost and Greene reportedly sought to advance their scheme to use county money to promote equestrian activities at the Tryon Center by inviting to dinner people affiliated with the equestrian enterprises and the Asheville business community on at least two occasions before signing the sponsorship and advertising contracts.

The dinners, which totaled $5,877.94, were held at Asheville hotels and were paid for by Greene, who used her personal credit card. Greene was later reimbursed by the county for the dinners, and commissioners were not notified of the dinners.

The indictment also alleges that Greene and Frost took at least two county-funded trips related to the scheme — one to Wellington, Fla. to attend the “Winter Equestrian Festival” and the second to Saratoga Springs, N.Y. to visit the equine quarantine facility in Newburgh, as the pair explored the possibility of establishing a like facility near the Asheville airport.

According to the indictment, Greene and Frost never visited the facility in Newburgh and instead attended horse races and visited a large private farm where a horse Frost previously owned was stabled.

The two trips cost $8,841.56 and was paid for by Greene, who was later reimbursed by the county in full.

An article published in a local newspaper made commissioners aware of the approximate $26,000 of payments, and Greene reportedly tried to cover up the extent of the fraud, according to the release.

Greene allegedly forged documents to reduce the amounts the county paid for sponsorships and advertising, and “falsely maintained that the expenditures were the entirety of the County’s payments to the equestrian enterprises.”

The indictments allege that Frost did not tell anyone about the payments being made for the equestrian activities or that she knew county funds were used to pay for sponsorships and advertising on behalf of the airport.

“Frost also did not tell any of the other Commissioners that she was aware of the existence of contracts between the County and the equestrian enterprises, or inform them of the full amounts of those contracts,” according to the release. “Furthermore, as alleged in the indictment, as recently as November 2017, Frost continued to conceal the extent of her knowledge and participation in the scheme, and went as far as to be quoted in a local paper as saying that she was ‘surprised as everyone at the amount’ of the contracts, stating that this was ‘absolutely not’ a good expense.”

According to the release, a federal summons has been issued for Frost.

Greene previously pleaded guilty to public corruption and other charges for unrelated schemes involving misuse of county funds, and is awaiting sentencing.