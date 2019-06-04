Fmr. car salesman wanted by police on theft, forgery charges in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A former salesman at an Upstate car dealership is wanted by Greenville Police Department on theft charges related to altering customer contracts.

According to a police department news release, Kenneth Galloway, Jr., 50, of Simpsonville, is wanted for stealing in excess of $80,000 by altering customer purchase and lease contracts.

Galloway is charged with three counts of breach of trust, 10 counts of forgery $10,000 or more and 10 counts of FTC fraud of $500 or more.

According to the release, the 23 warrants were issued for over 119 different cases between July 2016 and October 2018.

Police said Galloway took cash given to him for down payments on purchases and leases for dealership vehicles, and reportedly hid his actions by changing customer contracts to show reduced payment amounts. He then allegedly forged customer signatures on the contracts.

“Galloway would then take money paid by a different customer on a later date and “re-contract” the original sales agreement under the adjusted terms with forged client signatures,” from the release. “In some cases, Galloway would change terms and leave the customer with a higher monthly payment on their financed purchase.”

Investigators learned that Galloway altered 129 transactions and stole $83,401.32.

Police said Galloway was fired by Lexus of Greenville and said the car dealership cooperated with the department’s fraud detectives on the case.

The dealership told police they’ve since contacted the impacted customers.

A Lexus of Greenville spokesperson released the following statement:

Last fall, Lexus learned of an issue related to a customer purchase. Lexus immediately responded to the customer’s concerns and addressed the issue with the responsible employee, terminating his employment. Lexus also alerted the Greenville Police Department of the issue and implemented corrective measures for impacted customers. Lexus has zero tolerance for the alleged misconduct.

Greenville Police spokesperson Brandon Lavorgna said Wednesday that the police department has received some tips, but said they are still actively looking for Galloway.

“We’re still encouraging people that may have information regarding his whereabouts to contact us,” Lavorgna said.

Anyone with information on Galloway’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463) or call Greenville Police investigators at 864-271-5333.