Fmr Congressman Trey Gowdy discusses new book, Monday night’s RNC

(WSPA) – Former Congressman Trey Gowdy sat down with 7 News Anchor Amy Wood on Monday, where he discussed his new book, as well as who he’ll be watching at the Republican National Convention.

During the interview, Gowdy discussed his new book, “Doesn’t Hurt to Ask – Using the Power of Question to Communicate, Connect, and Persuade.”

In the book, he discusses some of the big criminal cases he prosecuted in the Upstate, as well as the hearings in Congress that threw him into the national spotlight.

He also spoke on the big night for South Carolina, as his friend, Sen. Tim Scott and former governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley will be speaking at the RNC.

