Fmr Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office officer accused of misconduct in office

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents announced Monday that arrest of a former law enforcement officer with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a SLED news release, Christopher Todd Ard, 32, was arrested in connection to stealing another person’s prescription drugs while acting in his official capacity.

Ard was charged with misconduct in office and was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

According to the release, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office requested that SLED investigate the case.