Fmr. foster parent accused of child sex crimes in Greenville Co. faces new charge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Darrell Girardeau

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Greenville County Sheriff's Office officials said a former foster parent is accused of an additional child sex crime.

According to a sheriff's office news release, Darrell Girardeau, 66, was charged earlier on two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor after investigators learned he had inappropriately touched a child in his care.

Sheriff's Office officials asked for any additional victims to come forward after learning that Girardeau had fostered around 30 children.

On April 29, investigators received information about another victim who Girardeau had possibly victimized.

An investigation revealed that between January and August of 2014 the child, who was under the care of Girardeau, had been molested multiple times.

Sheriff's Office officials said this past week Girardeau was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

Girardeau remains in the Greenville County Detention Center, where he was booked into back in March.

Anyone who may have been or know of someone who may have been a victim of Girardeau is asked to call Inv. Lyda at 864-467-4702 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.