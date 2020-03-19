1  of  26
Fmr Greenville Fire Dept. employee arrested on multiple child sex charges

by: WSPA Staff

James Matthew Fortner (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators said a former City of Greenville Fire Department employee was arrested on multiple child sex charges.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a victim gave information to investigators on March 15.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s offices Specialized Investigations Division found that James Matthew Fortner, II, 44, committed several sex acts — including sexual battery on a victim — for approximately eight years.

During a search, investigators found a variety of electronic devices that corroborated the victim’s story.

Fortner was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a meeting with investigators.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Fortner was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

City of Greenville officials said Fortner was employed by the City of Greenville Fire Department from Aug. 18, 1997 through March 18, 2020.

Officials with the city said Fortner’s employment was terminated when they were notified of his arrest.

