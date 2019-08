GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a former Greenwood County Detention Center officer for her connection to giving contraband material to an inmate at the facility.

According to a SLED news release, Miriam Sadler Leaman, 28, was charged with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office requested that SLED investigate the case.

Leaman was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.