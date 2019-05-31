Fmr. judge, prosecutor hired to review cases related to deadly riot at Lee Correctional

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE- Razor wire protects a perimeter of the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. (FILE, AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections and Third Judicial Circuit Solicitor Ernest Finney III announced Friday that they have hired a special team to prosecute cases stemming from the murders during a fight at Lee Correctional Institutional last year.

In April 2018, seven inmates were killed and 22 others were hurt during a fight over territory and cell phones at the prison.

According to an SCDC news release, former Circuit Judge Knox McMahon and former prosecutor Kathryn Luck Campbell will review the cases and will decide on the charges, with assistance from the state attorney general and the solicitor's offices.

"This case demands a tremendous amount of resources and expertise, and this team has the years of experience to handle this prosecution," SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.

According to the release, McMahon retired as a circuit judge in 2018, after serving 12 years on the bench, and spent several years as a prosecutor in the Midlands.

Campbell is a former prosecutor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's office, who has extensive prosecutorial experience.

According to the release, McMahon started to work on the cases earlier this month and Campbell will join the team on Monday.