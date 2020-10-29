Fmr. Laurens Co. detention deputy accused of misconduct in office

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a former detention deputy was charged Wednesday with misconduct in office.

According to a news release, the Laurens County Sheriff’s office administrative staff was notified that former detention deputy Phillip Kevin Tollison may have committed an offense of misconduct in office on Aug. 27.

After being notified, the sheriff’s office requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conduct a criminal investigation.

Tollison was served with a warrant on Wednesday, charging him with misconduct in office.

“Sheriff Reynolds believes that the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is entrusted to protect and serve. We will always strive to serve in an ethical and professional manner. SLED’s investigation will help to determine the facts and Sheriff Reynolds appreciates their involvement,” according to the release.