Fmr. Pickens Co. detention officer, two others face conspiracy charges

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents charged a former Pickens County Detention Center officer and two others for their connection with a scheme to give methamphetamine to inmates at the facility.

According to a SLED news release, agents charged Zachary Keith Blanton, 23, was charged on Aug. 22 with two counts of conspiracy.

We reported earlier that Blanton was charged by SLED on Feb. 6 with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to prisoners.

Blanton was hired on June 18, 2017 and assigned to the detention center.

Susan Lynn Maready, 45, of Easley and Dustin Allen Wilson, 33, of Pickens, were each charged with conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office requested that SLED investigate the case.

Blanton, Maready and Wilson were all booked into the Pickens County Detention Center.