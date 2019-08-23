Fmr. Upstate officer accused of videoing woman changing clothes, charged by SLED

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a former Upstate police officer after he reportedly videoed a woman while she was changing clothes.

According to a SLED news release, agents charged Mark Anthony Bolden, 54, with peeping tom, eavesdropping or peeping.

Bolden reportedly videoed the victim between March 18 and March 25 while she was changing. The victim was unaware of the videos, which were stored on Bolden’s laptop computer.

The offense occurred in Pickens County.

Bolden is a former Central Police Department officer.

The police department requested that SLED investigate the case.

He was arrested on Thursday and was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center.