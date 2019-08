Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Keene State College in Keene, N.H., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The current front runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination is visiting the Upstate today.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is holding a town hall at Cleveland Park Event Center in Spartanburg.

Another stop for Biden is planned for this afternoon at 4:15 p.m. in Gaffney at Limestone College.

Both of these events are free and open to the public.

