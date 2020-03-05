Fmr WNC firefighter accused of setting fires along roads in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Polk County Fire Marshal’s Office and the North Carolina Forest Service, said a former firefighter has been charged following an investigation into suspicious fires being set along roads in Polk County.

According to a news release posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Timothy Wayne Stewart, of Columbus, N.C. was arrested and charged with several counts of misdemeanor setting fire to woods/lands/fields.

He was later released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond.

According to the release, Stewart was a former volunteer firefighter with the Mill Spring Fire Department and former paid firefighter with the Columbus Fire Department, which were reportedly the two jurisdictions where the majority of the fires occurred.

“This case is a prime example of what can be accomplished when all of us — emergency services, fire departments, local law enforcement, and state agencies — work hand-in-hand to keep our communities safe,” Sheriff Wright said.