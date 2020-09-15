Following backlash, Spartanburg Mayor apologizes for previous comments made at city council meeting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An apology Monday night from Spartanburg’s mayor for comments he made at a previous city council meeting. But some Spartanburg residents said, an apology is not enough.

“If we must move forward, you must accept and apologize for how this governing body historically treated us black citizens in the past. Thank you, do the right thing,” said Spartanburg Resident, Charles Mann while addressing city council during an August 24 meeting.

“Mr. Mann, the only thing I can say if Spartanburg was so damn bad, I wouldn’t have come back to it,” said Spartanburg Mayor, Junie White during the August 24 city council meeting.

That’s the moment Charles Mann said he was left speechless and appalled.

“I truly don’t understand why he said what he said, it was a racist comment,” said Mann.

Mann was born and raised in Spartanburg. He moved back in recent years. A couple weeks ago he went to city council, addressing past racism in the community.

“The main thing is, this city with historic racism and institutional racism, went and wiped out the whole South Side of Spartanburg needs to apologize to the black community,” Mann told us.

He brought his concerns to an August 24 city council meeting. But he told us he didn’t expect the response he got from Spartanburg’s Mayor, Junie White. That response created some backlash.

A handful of Spartanburg residents are now calling for change.

“Mr. Mann I would like to apologize for the comments I made at the last meeting,” White said during Monday’s City Council meeting.

The residents we talked to told us they want an apology for more than just the mayor’s comment, but for past racism.

“Spartanburg needs to raise its head, needs to have the courage to say, ‘I’m sorry what can we do to move on?’,” Mann said.

Councilwoman Meghan Smith is working on a resolution to address racial equity in the city and also declare racism a public health threat. On top of that, she told us that apology resolution would include a board to address these very issues.