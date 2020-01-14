Following storm damage with the National Weather Service

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Tornadoes touched down in the Upstate over the weekend. A band of bad weather left a path of distraction behind

The National Weather Service out Monday analyzing the damage.

“No indication that a tornado touchdown in Union,” National Weather Service, Trish Palmer, said.

When the weather changes the National Weather Service has already been watching. In this building officials monitor and track weather patterns in the upstate.

“With straight line winds and micro burst that’s what happens, the wind hits the ground and the tree fall pattern would be a divergent pattern, they’re going to spread out.

With a tornado because of the circulation of the storm, your going to have trees falling this way and this way and that way and it will tend to be narrower and longer,” Palmer said.

The National Weather Service confirmed that multiple tornadoes touched down in our viewing area over the past two days.

Near Highway 72 in Abbeville County and in Western Greenwood County. On Monday, We found trees down in Fountain Inn with roots showing, branches down and fences broken.

“We weave in and out around the roads and we get pictures and put in points of all the damage that we’re seeing,” Palmer said.

Following points of impact tells Palmer and a room of meteorologist a weather story.

They look at the data, wind paths and other elements to determine a forecast.

“We want people to understand that when there’s a warning issued there’s a scientific reason for it. We need people to head those warnings, Palmer said.

When a weather warning is issued FCC rules require television stations to let the public know when there is a weather warning issued.