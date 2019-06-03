Folly Beach police still searching for ‘dangerous' suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Thomas Hamilton

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Police on Folly Beach continue their search for a wanted and ‘dangerous' suspect following an incident over the weekend.

According to Folly Beach Public Safety, John Thomas Hamilton of Florida is wanted for multiple felony warrants. He was last seen in the area of 900 block East Cooper running into the Marsh.

Authorities tell News 2 Hamilton does not have any known connections in the Lowcountry, but say he was involved locally in an altercation with a travel companion and hid from police.

Police believe Hamilton is/was trying to get off the island and back to Florida, however, they have his phone and vehicle in their possession.

Hamilton is described as a white male, 5,09" and 202 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 36-years-old and was last seen only wearing black shorts.

If you see him, do not approach him and call police immediately. They say Hamilton is considered dangerous.

Call 911 or 843-725-2433 with any sightings or information.