Food banks, pantries appreciate SC Hunters for the Hungry donations

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) -The Greer Relief & Resource Agency, in Greenville County, feeds nearly 70 families a week in Greer. The pantry will always need more food for the community.

The nonprofit’s Executive Director, Caroline Robertson, said she’s grateful for South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry, SCHFH, quarterly donations of deer meat.

“It’s wonderful because it really does fill our freezer. We know what when [Tim Sorrells] is coming, we need about a freezer and a half empty to be able to take on whatever he’s bringing,” Robertson said.

Robertson estimated SCHFH gives the pantry between 200 to 500 lbs of wild meat. The donations comes pre-packaged in ground, jerked, cut, and any other form, already ready for families in need.

SCHFH working to donate venison statewide

Tim Sorrells is a SCHFH Board Member. He said he’s proud of the organization’s efforts in working to combat hunger in South Carolina.

“We can constantly give out those venison, that lean organic good protein to those folks that are feeding people in those agencies,” Sorrells said.

SCHFH officially began sharing venison donations from hunters and processing plants, as a 501c3, to agencies, like Greer Relief, to help feed the hungry back in 2004.

Sorrells explained one deer can provide close to 200 lbs of meat, and with the nonprofit’s goal of expanding statewide, he wants to make sure all agencies get a chance to fill their freezers.

SCHFH want volunteers & funding for statewide expansion





SCHFH’s website noted, since 2004 they’ve supplied various food banks, pantries, and other agencies with over 500,000 lbs of meat.

The nonprofit added, the weight of all that meat, equals out to nearly 2,000,000 meals donated into the community.

Greer Relief is one of more than 30 different agencies that receive game meat from SCHFH.

Sorrells said South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry is always willing to take on other agencies that need the meat, just ask.

For more information on how your organization can get meat, click here.