Food drive underway to fill local Blessing Boxes as need continues to grow

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A house-shaped box nestled outside the Glendale Fire Department is just one of a handful in the upstate in need of some major donations. However, there are some people in the area looking to help.

Between the bustling workload at Snider Fleet Solutions in Spartanburg, they’re locked in on another focus. That’s Blessing Boxes and helping those in need.

“When I’ve seen food in them, the next time I pass by the food is no longer there,” said Branch Manager with Snider Fleet Solutions, Elizabeth Weathersbee.

These boxes are scattered around Spartanburg County and beyond with one mission in mind, take what you need and give what you can. People at Snider Fleet Solutions like Elizabeth Weathersbee are now on a mission to keep them full.

It’s a trek a young Spartanburg girl has been on for a while now. It all started with something she noticed happening in her community.

“Every day we would see him come by and get the food, and go back to his little tent and we would just watch him eat,” said Spartanburg Sixth Grader, Kaidyance Sprouse.

That’s also where her crown and sash come in.

“Our pageant that helps Blessing Boxes, they ask you to bring a couple bags of food so they can put them in the Blessing Boxes and sometimes, they send them all over the country to put them in different Blessing Boxes,” Sprouse told 7 News.

She has seen the need firsthand, including how quickly these boxes are emptied.

She’s hoping this momentum to keep them stocked will continue to trickle to other parts of the community.

“It makes me happy that a lot of people care about it and a lot more people are realizing how many people don’t have food,” said Sprouse.

If you’re interested in helping, you can drop-off non-perishable foods at their location in Spartanburg, that’s 540 Locust Grove. They will also come to you and pick them up if you contact them.