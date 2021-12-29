Food Lion bringing food to Kentucky food bank to help with deadly tornado aftermath

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Delivering food to those who desperately need it in Kentucky. That is the goal of leaders with Food Lion Feeds who are sending a truckload of food valued at more than $26,000 from Mauldin, to Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland.

A Food Lion truck is filled and ready to go. Inside is food that will embark on a journey to a state that needs it tremendously.

“It’s one thing to sit at home and see it on TV, but they’re living it and it’s like, how can we help?,” said an Upstate Food Lion Store Manager, Rhonda Mauldin.

Rhona Mauldin has been working for Food Lion for over a decade. She told 7NEWS, over $26,000 worth of food is heading to Kentucky’s Heartland Food Bank.

“This truckload of groceries going to Kentucky, that’s part of what being a neighbor is, is helping out so this is just one small way we can help out,” Mauldin told us.

That’s a food bank the community there already heavily relies on and was also in the path of that deadly tornado that struck in early December.

“It was actually in that same path as the candle factory that has obviously gotten a lot of coverage, so it was in that exact same area, so we lost that facility in the storm,” said Jamie Sizemore with Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland.

The executive director there said food goes a long way. But since it’s going to be such a long process to get back to normal, she told us money is also needed.

“Donations can be so much more helpful at this point because it allows us so much flexibility to purchase what we need,” Sizemore explained.

The truck is slated to leave Mauldin Wednesday at 3 a.m. and head to Elizabethtown, K.Y.

If you would like to donate to Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, you can click here.