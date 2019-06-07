News

Food Truck Fridays begins today in Greenville

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 11:00 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:20 AM EDT

Greenville, S.C - A new lunch celebration in downtown Greenville starts today. 
Fuel Food truck Fridays will last through June and July with the accepting of the Fourth of July holiday

from 11 to 1:30 on Court Street in downtown Greenville. 
Organizers from Fuel, said hosting the food trucks is their way of supporting small businesses and local

chef's in our area. 

Organizers said different trucks will stop by each week. 

This first week The Black Thai and We Got the Beets will serve customers. 

 

