Food truck robbed at gunpoint in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a food truck was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

Deputies said at 5:07 p.m. a food truck located on Sugarloaf Road near Old Sunset Hill Road was robbed at gunpoint.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the business, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported.

Deputies described the suspect as 6-foot tall male, with a thin build and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Deputies said the suspect was wearing a dark blue or black hoodie shirt, black pants and a bright blue bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Detective Sergeant Scott Galloway at (828) 694-2757.