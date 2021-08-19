Food truck robbed at gunpoint in Henderson Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a food truck was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

Deputies said at 5:07 p.m. a food truck located on Sugarloaf Road near Old Sunset Hill Road was robbed at gunpoint.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the business, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported.

Deputies described the suspect as 6-foot tall male, with a thin build and weighing approximately 160 pounds. 

Deputies said the suspect was wearing a dark blue or black hoodie shirt, black pants and a bright blue bandana over his face. 

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Detective Sergeant Scott Galloway at (828) 694-2757.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store