Food Truck Rodeo raises money for children's books

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - A Food Truck Rodeo just wrapped up Friday night and the proceeds will get books into the hands of local children.

The event in Spartanburg was hosted by the United Way of the Piedmont's Young Leaders Group.

It was held at the Hub City Farmer's Market on Howard Street.

All the money from tickets will support Imagination Library which gives children from birth to 5 a book each month for free.

"We get stories all the time about kids who look forward to going to the mailbox to get that book, and it's all about increasing access to reading,” said Alex Moore with United Way of the Piedmont.

She said about 11,000 children are currently enrolled in Spartanburg and Union counties.

The 5 food trucks were also competing for "best dish" and Rollin' Cuban took home the trophy.

