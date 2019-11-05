FoodShare Greenville offers fresh produce to families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Mill Village Farms is offering boxes of fresh food to families in need.

The organization says it delivered more than 2,000 boxes through the FoodShare Greenville program last year.

Organizers said the meal boxes are available for $5 when enrolled in the SNAP program.

Boxes are available every other week at 103 South Texas Ave. and must be pre-ordered. To order, stop by The Food Hub at Greenville Multicultural Church.



Thanksgiving boxes will be available for pick up on Nov. 19. Boxes provide 12 varieties of fruits and vegetables with seasonal and quality items that would be available in the grocery store.

