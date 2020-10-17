Football Preview: Bears at Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Panthers are riding a three-game winning streak as they return to Charlotte Sunday to take on the 4-1 Chicago Bears.

Panthers

Carolina has hit its stride, winning each of the last three contests to improve to 3-2 on the season. Mike Davis has been exceptional in relief of the injured Christian McCaffrey. Although he’s failed to reach the one hundred yard mark on the ground in any game, Davis has been incredibly efficient and has produced in the receiving game. In three games as a starter Davis has rushed 35 times for 219 yards and one touchdown, adding 23 catches for 132 yards and two scores.

Davis should be in for another hefty workload this week. McCaffrey was not activated off of IR this week, which was the first eligible week to do so, and thus his four to six week prognosis appears to be on track.

Teddy Bridgewater has thrown multiple touchdowns in each of the last two games, and has completed over 70% of his passes in four of five games this season. He’s continued his efficient approach, and has turned the ball over just once since week two. Bridgewater played against the Bears last season when he was with the Saints, and managed to throw for 281 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers in a 36-25 win.

The defense suffered a big blow this week with the news that veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short will undergo a season-ending shoulder surgery for the second-straight year. A unit that already struggled to stop the run now has to replace its best run defender. Zach Kerr figures to start in his place the rest of the way.

They’ve allowed eight rushing touchdowns this season, among the league leaders, including 667 yards. And they’ve surrendered third down conversions on over half of opponents’ attempts. And they’ve recorded only five sacks, tied for fewest in the NFL. Their eight takeaways, however are among the most in the league. Head Coach Matt Rhule shares his thoughts on the team’s run defense below:

Bears

Chicago has been a confusing team to analyze through five games this season. They’ve pulled out wins in close games, and won some important upsets. But still the haven’t looked all that impressive. Their defense is the clear strength of the team, but first let’s take a look at the offense.

Chicago turned to quarterback Nick Foles in week three. And now with two starts as a Bear under his belt, he’s beginning to form some rhythm with the offense. Against one of the better defenses in the league in Tampa Bay last week, Foles completed over 70% of his passes for 243 yards with one score and one interception. He’s developed a good rapport with Allen Robinson as well. In the past three games Robinson has recorded 27 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been on fire, and is a huge threat on third down.

The Bears have struggled to run the ball effectively with lead back David Montgomery as they’re among the worst in the league with just 95.4 yards rushing per game. And they’re scoring just 21 points per game. But with Carolina’s issues against the run, the Bears may look to take advantage this week. Although explosive running back Tarik Cohen is out of the picture, the Bears utilize Cordarelle Patterson in a variety of ways on offense. Patterson is used very sparingly, but has done well with his limited touches. And he’s one of the better returners in the league.

Jimmy Graham is a matchup problem at tight end, and has been quite effective in the red zone this season. The Panthers will need to have a solution for him over the middle of the field, and in the red area.

On defense the Bears are stacked. Chuck Pagano’s defense aims to stop the run first and foremost. A tout front seven that features players like Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, and Danny Trevathan is allowing 113 yards rushing per game, and surrenders just 20 points per game. They’re just as talented on the back end with pro bowl safety Eddie Jackson and talented cornerback Kyle Fuller, who’s expected to shadow Robby Anderson on Sunday.

That unit is top ten in the league in passing yards per game. But just like the Panthers, they’ve only managed five takeaways on the season.

The Matchup

The Panthers match up well with the Bears as they seek a fourth-consecutive victory. While the Bears defensive front has done a good job of shutting down opposing runners, the Panthers are among the best in the league at running the football. Something has to give on Sunday. And Carolina has been great at winning the time of possession battle. Defensively, Carolina has had a problem stopping the run, but the Bears have yet to find a flow on the ground. This is a good opportunity for the Panthers to show improvement in that area.

If Carolina is able to win the battle in the trenches and sustain moderately long drives with a healthy dose of Davis, then they have a great chance to extend their win streak. But if the Bears are able to win time of possession and chip away at the Panthers secondary, it may spell doom for Carolina. They have to find a way to shut down Allen Robinson, and force the Bears to utilize other weapons. Robinson will get his, but they can’t let him take over as he has in previous games this year.

This should be a close game, and both teams have been battle tested this season. One of these teams will have to prove more resilient on Sunday.