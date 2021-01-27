Football themed Peanuts comic strips on display in the Upstate

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) For the next couple of months, you and your family can check out more than 250 football themed Peanuts comic stripes crafted by Charles M Schulz.

The exhibit is making a stop at the Upcountry History Museum as part of its international tour.

You can see the comic strips hanging on the wall next to memorabilia from the southern conference football teams the Furman Paladins and the Clemson Tigers.

The displays detail the football history of both teams as well as present trivia questions relating to South Carolina football.



The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM until 5 PM

Organizers from the museum adhere to the mandatory mask requirement for visitors ages 10 years and older safety precautions relating to the greater Greenville plans are also encouraged.