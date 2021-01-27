Football themed Peanuts comic strips on display in the Upstate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) For the next couple of months, you and your family can check out more than 250 football themed Peanuts comic stripes crafted by Charles M Schulz.
The exhibit is making a stop at the Upcountry History Museum as part of its international tour.

You can see the comic strips hanging on the wall next to memorabilia from the southern conference football teams the Furman Paladins and the Clemson Tigers.
The displays detail the football history of both teams as well as present trivia questions relating to South Carolina football.


The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM until 5 PM

Organizers from the museum adhere to the mandatory mask requirement for visitors ages 10 years and older safety precautions relating to the greater Greenville plans are also encouraged.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule