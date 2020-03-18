Ford, GM confirm N. American factory shutdowns due to virus

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Detroit (AP) – Detroit’s three automakers have agreed to close all North American factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus, two people briefed on the matter said Wednesday.

Ford and General Motors confirmed in statements Wednesday that all North American factories will close temporarily.

Ford said its plants will shut down after Thursday evening shifts, through March 30, while GM said it will begin a “systematic orderly suspension” of production through at least March 30.

Operations will be evaluated weekly after that. Messages were left seeking comment from Fiat Chrysler.

The people speaking about the closures didn’t want to be identified because formal announcements had not yet been made.

