1  of  23
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Bethlehem Baptist Church - Roebuck Calumet Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Eastside Worship Center - Taylors Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Episcopal Church of the Advent Gramling United Methodist Church Greenville Christian Fellowship Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Ridgeville Baptist Church-Inman Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program WNC Edutech Zoar United Methodist Church

Ford, GM confirm N. American factory shutdowns due to virus

News

by: TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Detroit (AP) – Detroit’s three automakers have agreed to close all North American factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus, two people briefed on the matter said Wednesday.

Ford and General Motors confirmed in statements Wednesday that all North American factories will close temporarily.

Ford said its plants will shut down after Thursday evening shifts, through March 30, while GM said it will begin a “systematic orderly suspension” of production through at least March 30.

Operations will be evaluated weekly after that. Messages were left seeking comment from Fiat Chrysler.

The people speaking about the closures didn’t want to be identified because formal announcements had not yet been made.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store