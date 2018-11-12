News

Foreigner to perform at Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 11:25 AM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 11:25 AM EST

(WSPA) - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort announced that rock super band Foreigner will be playing the Event Center at the resort.

The concert is Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday Nov. 16 and are available by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center
777 Casino Dr.
Cherokee, NC 28719

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.


