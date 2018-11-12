Foreigner to perform at Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. PHOTO provided by Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

(WSPA) - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort announced that rock super band Foreigner will be playing the Event Center at the resort.

The concert is Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday Nov. 16 and are available by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center

777 Casino Dr.

Cherokee, NC 28719