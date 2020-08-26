Forest Acres Elementary celebrates in-person learning and new drop-off features during first week back for Pickens Co Schools

Easley, S.C. (WSPA) –Principal Darian Byrd at Forest Acres Elementary School in Pickens County School District is praising patient and progressive teachers for a smooth start this week.

Byrd said a new drop-off and pick-up line at their school constructed with more than 2 billion dollars of district funding is helping things run well he said.

The administration uses an app which tells them which parents pull up to pick kids up outside, at certain times so students are not dismissed in large numbers and in an unsafe way.

He said students are wearing masks at his request and obeying new lunch and class requirements.

Byrd said community partners like Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pinnacle Bank donated financial resources for 5th grade students to be able to have plexiglass shields, camping chairs for outdoor classes and lanyards for masks.

Principal Byrd said he’s recently sent out surveys for parents to weigh in on testing for the 2020-2021 school year.