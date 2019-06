FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Forest City Police need help identifying a woman who has been accused of larceny.

According to a release, a woman took a man’s shopping cart with his wallet at Walmart on June 14.

Police said she was wearing a pink shirt, dark capri pants and gray tennis shoes when she took the cart.

Anyone with information should contact police at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.