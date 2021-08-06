Former Cherokee Co. deputy charged with indecent exposure, other crimes

Shelby Singleton has been charged with indecent exposure and other crimes by SLED. (Cherokee Co. Detention Center)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former deputy with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is facing charges for indecent exposure and other crimes.

SLED arrested 46-year-old Shelby Todd Singleton in connection with an incident where he exposed his private parts and touched an individual without their consent, according to SLED.

He was charged with indecent exposure, second degree assault and battery, along with misconduct in office, according to SLED.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Singleton was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.