Former Clemson player, brother charged in beating man unconscious

7News learned more information about two brothers charged with beating a man until he was unconscious in downtown Greenville.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department said it happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, and they’re still looking for a third unidentified suspect.

7News also learned one of the brothers is a former Clemson University baseball player.

John Cox, 22, played for Clemson’s baseball team in 2015 but was injured and missed the following season.

According to the arrest warrants, Cox and his older brother, Ronald Cox, 27, are responsible for beating a man unconscious at the corner of East Washington and Brown Streets.

As police search for that third unidentified suspect, 7News went to see if the Cox brothers had anything to say about the allegations they face.

A reporter and photographer went to the home listed on the warrants for John Cox in the Verdae area of Greenville.

When they rang the doorbell, someone came to the door but didn’t open it. When they knocked again, no one answered.

It was Saturday when Greenville Police said officers arrived at the corner of East Washington and Brown Streets at about 12:40 p.m. and to find an unresponsive man on the ground.

Police said the man had a head injury and was taken to the hospital, where at last check, he remained in critical condition.

According to police, witnesses told investigators three people, the Cox brothers and an unidentified third person, started assaulting the victim and it continued until the victim was unconscious.

According to warrants, video footage showed the three suspects punching and kicking the victim in the head and body.

7News attempted to get a hold of the video footage from several surrounding businesses but was told nobody had it.

John and Ronald Cox were arrested and charged with second degree assault and battery by mob.

Both have bonded out of the detention center.

According to his arrest record, Clemson University Police arrested John Cox for DUI in November 2018.

Ronald Cox has no previous charges listed with the state.

Second-degree assault and battery by mob is a felony and carries a sentence of three to 25 years in prison.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the third suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Donnie Porter told 7News Monday that detectives are actively following up on a number of leads that have come in and others that witnesses have provided.

Porter said the department didn’t have any video or images to release Monday but said he hopes to provide an update on the investigation “shortly.”