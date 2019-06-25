Former clerk of court suing Spartanburg Co. for ‘toxic’ mold exposure

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Hope Blackley

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A former clerk of court is suing an Upstate county over problems with mold.

Hope Blackley resigned from the role in Spartanburg County early this year.

The lawsuit filed by Blackley names the county, some council members and mold removal companies.

The suit said the defendants “acted with conscious disregard for her life.”

Blackley said “toxic” mold exposure made her “totally disabled for periods of time.”

The suit claims the county failed to protect her from danger even though leaders were aware of the mold.

